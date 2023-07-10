Joliet man with machetes chased adults, teenager out of their home: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of threatening a woman, her two adult sons and a 15-year-old girl with a machete and chasing them from their home in Joliet, police said.

About 10:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the incident at a residence the 600 block of Clement Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Multiple people from that residence had approached officers and accused Virgilio Calixtro-Hermenegildo, 36, Joliet, of chasing them from their home after threatening them with two machetes, English said.

Officers encountered Calixtro-Hermenegildo, who was armed with the machetes, in the front yard of the residence, English said.

“Officers gave commands to him to drop the machetes, however, he ignored the commands and retreated inside of the home,” English said.

Calixtro-Hermenegildo then spoke with officers by phone and agreed to exit the rear of the residence while unarmed, English said. He was placed into custody without further incident.

Officers recovered machetes from inside the residence.

Officers investigated further and determined that Calixtro-Hermenegildo had arrived at the home while intoxicated, physically battered a woman and her two adult sons, English said.

Calixtro-Hermenegildo then retrieved the two machetes and threatened the woman, her sons and the teenage girl, and chased them from their home, English said.

Calixtro-Hermenegildo was arrested on probable cause of domestic battery and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Will County jail about 3 a.m. Monday.