Joliet narcotics investigation leads to arrest

A Joliet police narcotics investigation led to the arrest Thursday of Donta Vaughn, 36, on several charges.

Police arrested Vaughn, of Joliet, at about 6:12 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hickory Street.

“Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Joliet Police Narcotics Unit, Vaughn was identified as a suspect in the alleged possession and delivery of crack cocaine between January and March of 2023,” police said in a news release.

Police said they found “suspected crack cocaine that was individually packaged and appeared to be ready for sale” in a search of Vaughn at the time of his arrest.

On June 20, police obtained an arrest warrant for Vaughn on eight counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, the release said.

He was jailed at the Will County Adult Detention Facility with bail set at $35,000.