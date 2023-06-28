Police: Man accused of brandishing gun at Joliet business

A 41-year-old man was arrested on accusations of brandishing a handgun at employees of a business in Joliet.

Shortly after noon Saturday, officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Ward Avenue for a report of a disturbance and learned Rory Robinson, 41, of Joliet had become upset while at that location, according to a statement from Joliet Police Detective Olin Torkelson.

“Officers learned that Robinson became upset while at the business, arguing with employees, pounding on the business doors and walls, and brandishing a handgun,” Torkelson said.

Employees told Robinson to leave but he had refused, Torkelson said, adding that Robinson fled the area in a Chrysler sedan before officers arrived on scene. Torkelson said Robinson was found in the 1900 block of Rowell Avenue.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Chrysler sedan and Robinson was taken into custody without incident, although a loaded handgun was recovered in the investigation, Torkelson said.

Robinson was taken to the Joliet Police Department for booking procedures, where he indicated his involvement in the disturbance, Torkelson said. Robinson was later booked into the Will County jail.

Robinson had been arrested by Joliet police on probable causes of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to property and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.