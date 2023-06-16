Courtroom fight breaks out in Bolingbrook triple murder pretrial hearing

A fight broke out between families on both sides of a Bolingbrook triple murder case after a routine pretrial hearing Thursday at the Will County Courthouse.

Byrion Montgomery, 18, of Bolingbrook was taken from the Will County jail and delivered to the courtroom of Judge Dan Rippy. The judge was informed that both parties plan to schedule another pretrial hearing for July 13.

In the courtroom was Tania Stewart, mother of slain victims, Samiya Shelton, 17, and Sanai Daniels, 9, and the fiancé of Cartez Daniels, 40. Stewart, who was severely injured in the March 5 shooting, was sitting in a wheelchair with her family and supporters.

I am not going to have this going on in my courtroom or I will lock people up.” — Will County Judge Dan Rippy

Montgomery is charged with attempting to murder Stewart, as well as first-degree murder in the deaths of Samiya Shelton, Sanai Daniels and Cartez Daniels. He also is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As Montgomery left the courtroom, he smiled at his family who was sitting on the left side of the courtroom.

Rippy immediately admonished Montgomery to not communicate with people in the gallery. At that point, a woman who was with Stewart on the right side of the courtroom said, “He thinks it’s a game,” as they were getting ready to leave.

Will County Judge Dan Rippy during a court hearing on Monday, March 28, 2022. Rippy had admonished Byrion Montgomery, 18, of Bolingbrook, who is charged with three murders and attempted murder, not to communicate with people in the courtroom gallery. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Montgomery’s family then stood up and shouted at the family and supporters who were with Stewart, who, in turn, stood up and shouted at them. Will County sheriff’s deputies quickly tried to quell the confrontation between both groups. One deputy fiercely shouted, “Sit down!”

As Stewart, her family and supporters were leaving the courtroom, someone from that group said, “He’s going to jail for life!”

Rippy ordered Montgomery’s family and friends to remain seated in the courtroom and not to leave until the crowd with Stewart had left the courthouse.

“I am not going to have this going on in my courtroom or I will lock people up,” Rippy said.

After Thursday’s court hearing, Stewart said she was “heartbroken” and that she has never seen something like that occur. She said she was upset at seeing Montgomery’s family giggling.

“I had no idea that it was going to be a brawl. I had no idea that these people had anger in them as if their son is innocent,” Stewart said.

Stewart said she and her two boys, who were the only survivors of the March 5 incident, identified Montgomery as the person who killed her other children and fiance.

Montgomery initially was housed at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center, but he was taken to the Will County jail after he turned 18 on April 27. He remains locked up at the jail on a $20 million bond.