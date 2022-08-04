2 men arrested after baseball bat attack, robbery in Lockport Township: cops

Two men were arrested after they were accused of attacking a woman and a man with a baseball bat in Lockport Township, police said.
One of the two men who were arrested was also accused of punching a third victim in the face several times.
Timothy Hinton, 35, and Jermaine Johnson, 40, both of Lockport, were taken to the Will County jail on charges of battery and robbery following an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Bonds for both men have been set at $100,000 each.
About 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies went to a residence in the 400 block of Cliff Avenue in Lockport Township for a welfare check, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.
Deputies spoke with a 38-year-old woman who said Hinton entered a residence and accused her of owning him money for a past transaction, Hoffmeyer said.
Hinton punched the woman, which led to a physical altercation, Hoffmeyer said. Hinton then struck the woman in the head and arm with a baseball bat, she said.
A 50-year-old man at the scene attempted to intervene but he was also struck by Hinton with the baseball bat, Hoffmeyer said.
During the altercation, Johnson entered the residence, took the baseball bat from Hinton and continued to strike the 50-year-old man with the bat and his fists, Hoffmeyer said.
Both the woman and the man told deputies that Hinton entered a bedroom, took cash from two wallets and left the residence with Johnson, Hoffmeyer said.
Before Hinton and Johnson had entered the Cliff Avenue residence, they met a 35-year-old man who was standing outside and smoking a cigarette, Hoffmeyer said. The man was staying at the residence, she said.
Deputies learned Hinton approached the man and accused him of owing money, Hoffmeyer said. When the 35-year-old told him he didn’t know why he would owe him money, Hinton punched him in the face four times, she said.
All three victims in the incident were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Hoffmeyer said.