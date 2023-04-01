April 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Michael J. Lichner promoted to partner in Will County law firm

Lichner is a member of the Will County Bar Association

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Michael J. Lichner has been promoted to partner in the law firm Rathbun, Cservenyak, and Kozol LLC.

Lichner, a longtime Will County resident, joined the firm in 2011 as an associate and has been represented hundreds of injured people over the past 12 years of practicing law, according to a news release from the law firm.

He focuses on and is a “zealous advocate” for clients who have been “catastrophically injured, wrongful death, construction accidents and trucking liability” and as successfully recovered millions of dollars for them, the release said.

Lichner is a member of the Will County Bar Association, the release said.

Rathbun, Cservenyak, and Kozol LLC has offices in Joliet, Plainfield, Mokena and Naperville.

For more information, visit rcklawfirm.com.