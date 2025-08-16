Fatal shooting reported Friday night on Hadrian Drive in Joliet

Joliet police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night in the far west side of the city. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet police responded to a fatal shooting Friday night on the far west side of the city.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English and a neighbor in the area.

English plans to release further details about the incident later Saturday.

Police vehicles were outside of a residence in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive, according to a neighbor who declined to be identified.

The neighbor showed The Herald-News a doorbell camera video showing police squad vehicles outside the residence about 10:50 p.m. Friday. The video also showed officers knocking on the neighbor’s door.

The neighbor said they reviewed they video footage and heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.