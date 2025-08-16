Breaking | Herald-News

Fatal shooting reported Friday night on Hadrian Drive in Joliet

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet.

Joliet police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night in the far west side of the city. (Felix Sarver)

By Felix Sarver

Joliet police responded to a fatal shooting Friday night on the far west side of the city.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English and a neighbor in the area.

English plans to release further details about the incident later Saturday.

Police vehicles were outside of a residence in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive, according to a neighbor who declined to be identified.

The neighbor showed The Herald-News a doorbell camera video showing police squad vehicles outside the residence about 10:50 p.m. Friday. The video also showed officers knocking on the neighbor’s door.

The neighbor said they reviewed they video footage and heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.

Video still showing police squad vehicles outside of a residence in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive in Joliet on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

A video still shows polic vehicles outside a residence in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive in Joliet on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in response to a reported shooting. (Photo provided by neighbor on Hadrian Drive in Joliet)

