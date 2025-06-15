Multifamily home damaged by fire Sunday in Joliet

A Joliet Fire Department truck seen in this file photo. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet firefighters extinguished a fire at a multifamily residence on Herkimer Street on Sunday.

Firefighters were called about 1 p.m. to a house in the 200 block of Herkimer Street “for a report of a possible structure fire with smoke in a residence and flames showing,” according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

They arrived within four minutes of the call and found flames coming from the side of the building on the first floor, according to the release.

Residents were evacuated from the building, and the fire was extinguished within a half hour.

No one was injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze from outside the building before extinguishing the fire in the interior, according to the release.

The scene was declared under control at 1:30 p.m.

Crews from Fire Stations 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8 were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.