Joliet police ask for help to find missing woman

Mary Anne Smith, 69, now reported missing, is seen walking along Foxborough Way on Friday, March 21, 2025 (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help after an “extensive search” was unable to locate a Joliet woman who walked away from her home Friday.

Mary Anne Smith, 69, is believed to have left her house in the 8500 block of Foxborough Way at about 3 p.m., the Joliet Police Department said.

The neighborhood is on the far West Side of the city near the intersection of Caton Farm and Ridge roads.

Smith “was reported missing by her family after it was believed she had walked away from her residence,” according to a police news release.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weights 200 pounds, wears glasses and has medium-length gray hair.

Mary Anne Smith, 69, of Joliet was reported missing on Friday. March 21, 2025 (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

“She was last seen wearing a purple coat and jeans.” according to the release.

Police said they were called to Smith’s home at 3:28 p.m. Friday.

“Officers immediately began an extensive search of the area, utilizing drones and K9s,” according to the release. Smith “was last depicted on a surveillance camera in the 8600 block of Foxborough Way” on Friday afternoon.

Police encourage anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call 911 or 815-726-2491.

Police have issued a Silver Alert used to broadcast notices of elderly people who are missing.