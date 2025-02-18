Joliet mobile home destroyed by fire

A mobile home in Joliet was left uninhabitable after being struck by fire.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at 4:52 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Sandy Drive for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release from the fire department.

The first units arrived within three minutes of the call and found a mobile home on fire, the fire department said.

A resident was alerted by working smoke detectors and exited the building, according to the fire department. Responding crews were able to extinguish the fire but home is uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The scene was declared under control at 5:30 p.m. and there were no injuries or fatalities, the fire department said.

Fire crews from Station 4, 5, 6 ,1 and 8 were on scene. The fire is currently under investigation, the fire department said.