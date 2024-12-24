Wilmington man charged with Scott’s Law violation linked to Illinois state trooper’s death

Illinois State Trooper Clay M. Carns died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 55 near Channahon Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

A Wilmington man has been charged with violating Scott’s Law in connection with the death of an Illinois State Police trooper on Interstate 55 near Channahon.

About 9:42 p.m. Monday, Trooper Clay M. Carns was outside his squad car removing debris from a lane on southbound I-55 north of Blodgett Road near Channahon when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to a statement posted on the Illinois State Police Troop 3 Facebook page.

The passing vehicle was driven by John Fleet, 69, of Wilmington, police said.

Carns was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where about 10:45 p.m. he succumbed to his injuries, according to the statement.

Fleet was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office “approved a Scott’s Law charge against Fleet,” police said.

Scott’s Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. ​ ​

Fleet also was issued citations for multiple traffic violations, police said.

“These are not detainable offenses, and Fleet was released,” police said.

John Fleet (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

In a statement, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said his agency mourns the death of Carns, who was “killed while serving the people of Illinois and working to keep our roadways safe.”

“Please keep Trooper Carns, his family, loved ones and his [Illinois State Police] family in your thoughts, prayers and hearts during this most difficult time,” Kelly said.

Carns, 35, served 11 years as an Illinois State Police trooper. He is survived by his wife Meghan, children Gray and Ally, and parents Patty and Danny Carns.

This year, Illinois State Police has suffered 26 crashes related to Scott’s Law violations, with 12 troopers injured and one death, police said.

In 2023, there were 21 crashes related to Scott’s Law violations, with seven troopers injured, police said.