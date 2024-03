An 18-year-old man was killed when his truck crashed into a tree on Friday night in Bolingbrook.

Rene Lugo Jr. of Bolingbrook was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Bolingbrook police said the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Boughton Road and Sunshine Drive.

Lugo was the driver and only occupant of the 2012 Dodge pickup that hit the tree in the Boughton Road parkway, police said.

He was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.