Fire damages Plainfield auto repair shop; no one injured

Firefighters respond to a fire on Saturday, Nov. 18, at T.A.G Automotive, 15924 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield. (Felix Sarver)

An auto repair shop in Plainfield was damaged by a fire that also destroyed two vehicles inside the building.

The fire was reported late Saturday afternoon at T.A.G Automotive, 15924 S. Lincoln Highway, said Mark Reynolds, deputy fire chief with the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Reynolds said. Although there were ambulances at the scene, Reynolds said no one was injured in the fire.

The fire affected the far west end of the building, where there was a structural collapse of the roof, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said a Ferrari vehicle and a Oldsmobile Cutlass inside the building were destroyed. Several other vehicles also sustained damage.

Reynolds said the estimated cost in damage from the fire may be between $250,000 and $300,000.