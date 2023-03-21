Joliet Junior College Board Vice Chairwoman accused of stealing political signs, police say

The vice chairwoman for Joliet Junior College’s Board of Trustees was taken into custody after she was accused of stealing political signs in New Lenox.

On Monday, Maureen Broderick, 65, of New Lenox, was taken into custody on probable cause of theft, posted bond and was released in connection with the incident, according to a news release from the New Lenox Police Department.

Officers were notified on March 15 of a complaint regarding a suspect who had been stealing Lincoln-Way District 210 school board political signs from various locations around town, police said.

The alleged victim had told police they were contacted by witnesses who saw a suspect removing their political signs from the corner of Laraway Road and Calistoga Drive, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, Broderick was identified as the suspected sign stealer, police said.

Broderick, who serves as vice chairwoman on the JJC Board of Trustees, declined to comment about the incident on Tuesday. She said, “it’s a silly matter and I’m not going to comment on it.”

“I would rather keep it quiet at this time,” Broderick said.

Will County court records on Tuesday showed no formal charges filed against Broderick.