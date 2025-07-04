Joliet police give traffic advice for fireworks show tonight

People watch the fireworks display from the field at Memorial Stadium in this file photo from July 4, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police have posted a traffic alert with advice for people going to the fireworks show tonight at Memorial Stadium.

Police noted that there will be traffic alterations and parking lot closures.

The parking lots for the soccer fields at McDonough Street and 129th Infantry Drive and for the Joliet Township Animal Control building on 129th Infantry Drive will be closed.

Both parking lots are located near the area where fireworks will be launched.

After the fireworks show, traffic on westbound Jefferson Street near the stadium will be diverted onto northbound 129th Infantry Drive.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St. The stadium gates open for attendees at 6 p.m.

People seen gathering on the field at Memorial Stadium in Joliet before the July 4 fireworks show last year. (Gary Middendorf)

“Joliet police will be on site for traffic control, event security and police presence,” states the traffic alert posted Friday morning on the Joliet Police Department Facebook page. “Please follow all directions given by Joliet police officers on scene.”

The traffic alert includes a map showing available parking outside the stadium, handicap parking in an area between the stadium and Jefferson Street, and the locations of the closed parking lots.

Traffic intensifies before the fireworks and especially afterwards as people leave the stadium and surrounding areas used as watch sites.

“Please plan for traffic delays and a large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area during this time,” police said in the alert.

Police also said they will operate “drone technology at the event to allow for real-time public safety monitoring by a certified drone pilot.

Police requested that attendees “immediately report any suspicious persons or activity by calling 911.”