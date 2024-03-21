New retail development coming to Romeoville on Weber Road

The Weber Road corridor in Romeoville is getting a new 18,000 square foot retail development.

The 11-unit building will be constructed behind Walgreens near the corner of Magnolia Drive and North Carillon Drive, according to a news release from the village of Romeoville.

The proposal calls for 100 parking spaces and a drive-thru. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer, according to the release.

“Weber Road is going to be a flurry of activity this summer and it is exciting to see so many businesses and developers investing in Romeoville,” Mayor John Noak said in the release.

Other new projects under construction are Kiddie Academy and a MercedesBenz dealership, and the recently announced Ross at 371 S. Weber.

For a full list of projects throughout the village, visit the interactive development map on romeoville.org.