Will County forest district appoints new board president

New Will County Forest Preserve Board of Directors President Annette Parker and former president, current vice president Meta Mueller. (Photo provided by Will County Forest Preserve District)

Will County — The Forest Preserve District of Will County has a new board of Commissioners president through an unusual 2022 power-sharing arrangement.

Annette Parker, a Republican from Crest Hill, officially took over as board president in December and will serve for one year, according to a release from the forest district.

Usually the forest district board president serves a two-year term but after the 22-member board reached a tie vote along party lines in 2022, a decision was reached to have a joint presidency for the term.

Democrat Meta Mueller of Aurora served as president last year with Parker as vice president. For the second year of the term, the roles will be reversed and Mueller will serve as vice president, according to the release.

“When we were deciding who would be president, I was interested because of my previous experience with Lockport Township,” Parker said.

Parker has served on the forest district board since 2014. Previously, she served as a member of the Lockport Township Park District board from 2012 to 2014.

In regards to the sharing arrangement, she said, “It was fine. I was vice president last year, and now Meta is vice president. We worked well together and we plan to keep helping each other out as we work for the Will County Forest Preserve (District).”

As president, Parker said she would like to focus on furthering accessibility within the forest district for people “with all types of disabilities and impairments” throughout the county. She also said she has “always been an advocate for protecting our open spaces.”

The power-sharing agreement will not impact other officers. Sherry Newquist will continue to serve as treasurer and Raquel Mitchell will continue as board secretary.