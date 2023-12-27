State commits resources in response to migrants arriving in Chicago area

A Metra sign provides directions at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Scott Street in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Will County communities are responding to buses with migrants that have been arriving over the past week on their way to Chicago from Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has been sending migrants that are coming over the U.S. Southern border on buses to sanctuary cities in the north, including Chicago.

Joliet and a few other suburban cities have seen buses come into their local Metra stations over the past week, and have worked with Will County on coordinating response efforts. These communities have said they do not have the capacity to serve and process the needs of these migrants.

State is now temporarily standing up hotel rooms to safely house migrant families that are coming into the Chicago region, making approximately 30 hotel rooms available Saturday night and more hotel rooms for up to 200 people coming online Sunday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

The effort is being done in coordination with then city of Chicago to identify hotel spaces, and the city is providing transportation. Additional shelter sites are being explored and work is underway, according to the news release.

“IDHS continues to welcome our new neighbors with support services and assistance with work-permit applications, which will ultimately hasten their journey to self-sufficiency,” said Dulce Quintero, IDHS Secretary Designate.

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Texas began flying migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 20, a week after the city took a tougher stance on the buses that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending north since last year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay/AP)

Funding for the hotels will come from the additional $160 million Gov. JB Pritzker announced in November to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis presented by the arrival of over 30,000 asylum seekers from the U.S. Southern Border.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency issued a statement Friday outlining its plans to coordinate with local municipalities impacting by the migrant situation, and how its working with the city of Chicago.

“Our municipalities have seen an increase in buses from Texas disembarking passengers at Metra stations and other locations throughout the county,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said in a news release. “We are working to coordinate information between public safety agencies, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago. Our priority is ensuring humane transportation of asylum-seekers to the official Chicago landing zone.”

The Chicago EMA has set up a landing place at 800 S. Des Plaines Ave., where city and state officials are providing migrants with shelter until they can find more permanent placements.

Chicago passed an ordinance Dec. 13 declaring that it would be impounding buses that did not send warning of their arrival to the city or drop migrants at designated landing zones and fining the bus companies. The decision was made to make processing migrants and providing them with assistance easier to manage for city and state agencies.

Lockport Mayor Steve Streit speaks at the city celebration of Lockport footballÕs state championship at Central Square in downtown Lockport. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The outcome of that, however, is that multiple buses of migrants have been dropped in suburbs and in collar counties.

The mayor of Lockport issued an emergency order Friday afternoon in response to a bus of migrants being dropped at the city’s Metra station Thursday. That order will be in place until the City Council meets on Jan. 3.

The order provides power to the Lockport Police Department to fine bus operators and impound buses that did not receive proper clearance to drop passengers in the city of Lockport, or do so at unauthorized times, in order to protect the health and safety of Lockport residents and migrants.

Lockport police provided migrants on the buses with snacks and water while transportation was coordinated with Lockport Township buses, according to police.

The village of New Lenox also responded to buses with an executive order, mandating that “unscheduled intercity buses” – meaning any bus operating outside a set schedule or coming from outside the Chicago-Joliet-Naperville area to drop off passengers in the city – must receive a permit to do so from the city five days in advance of its arrival and must arrive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

As part of receiving approval, the bus operator must send a list of passengers and have conducted background checks on all passengers older than 18, the city said. Bus operators who violate these rules will be subject to fines of $750 per passenger and a $5,000 fines plus fees for the towing and impounding of the buses.

The city of Joliet said it is working directly with the Will County EMA to get buses rerouted to the landing zone in Chicago.

“We are working in coordination with the Will County EMA to get migrants to the landing zone even after hours,” Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy said on Friday. “Our first responders are all aware of the situation and can direct the buses to Chicago.

The state’s latest investments and spending on the migrants build on $478 million in state funding that has been provided or committed to the asylum seeker response over Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024, according to the IDHS release. This includes direct funding to Chicago and other municipalities assisting asylum seekers as well as funding for shelter, food, medical care, rental assistance, and wraparound casework and services, according to the release.

Jessie Molloy contributed to this story.