Respiratory illnesses on the rise across Illinois as holidays near

Residents may to make sure they have home COVID tests readily available as more than 40 Illinois counties are now at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, including five which had a high level of hospitalizations. (AP photo/Nathan Howard)

Will County — The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning for Illinois residents to take extra health precautions going into the holidays due to an increase in respiratory viruses including COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

According to an IDPH press release, 44 Illinois counties are now at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, including five which had a high level of hospitalizations.

Kankakee County, which borders Will County to the south, is on the list of elevated risk areas, with a 25 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week, according to the CDC. Statewide, the number of cases increased by 20 percent.

Hospitalizations across the state are also increasing for cases of flu and RSV, which could pose a risk for crowding in pediatric ICUs, according to the IDPH.

“As we anticipated, we are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, flu, and RSV—both in Illinois and across the nation,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a press release. “IDPH is closely working with our health partners to educate the public, monitor our hospital capacity, and develop effective mitigation strategies as we experience this surge.”

IDPH recommended increased precautions for people planning holiday gatherings, including practicing diligent hand washing, making sure gathering areas are well ventilated, staying home and seeking treatment if you feel sick, and getting vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV if you are eligible.

These precautions are especially important if you or a loved one is over the age of 65, immunocompromised, or has a chronic medical condition. Young children also have increased risk for RSV.

Locally, Will County health officials are keeping an eye on the number of cases of the respiratory diseases that are impacting people of all ages.

“Similar to what we’ve seen the past few years, this is the time of year that we’re expecting to see an increase in respiratory illnesses. Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all still circulating and we’re expecting to see a surge with upcoming holiday travel and gatherings,” said Kevin Juday, media services manager for the Will County Health Department.

“Like many counties in Illinois, Will County has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations but Will County currently remains in the low category in COVID-19 hospitalizations,” he said.

The county health department echoed the same preventative measures as the IDPH and is urging residents to get up to date on vaccines available to help prevent spread of illness at holiday gatherings.

“Getting a COVID-19, Flu, and RSV vaccines for which you or your loved ones are eligible are also important tips to stay safe and healthy at the holidays. These tips are especially important for young children and those who are over 65, immunocompromised or have a chronic medical condition and are the most at-risk for severe disease,” said Juday.

The IDPH is also recommending masking in crowded public places if you feel sick or are at increased risk and is encouraging medical facilities to implement mask mandates in patient treatment areas.

“During this critical period with hospitalizations rising, I encourage all of our residents to use the tools available to keep yourself and your families healthy and protected,” said Vohra in the release.

In the release, Vohra reminded Illinois residents to utilize home COVID-19 tests if they have been exposed to or feel potential symptoms of a respiratory virus, including coughing, sneezing, sore throat, runny nose, or fever.

As of Nov. 20, every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home tests through the COVID.gov website.

In conjunction with the warning of increased infections, the IDPH announced that it has launched a new, weekly Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Friday afternoons. The report will provide the public with data on hospital visits, trends, test positivity and demographics.