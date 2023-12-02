Plainfield fire district promotes holiday fire safety

A red wreath displayed at the Plainfield Fire Protection District to promote holiday fire safety. (Photo Provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

Plainfield — The Plainfield Fire Protection District is continuing its holiday tradition of promoting fire safety with a community challenge.

All four of Plainfield’s fire stations again will be participating in the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign to raise awareness of fire safety, according to a news release.

Each fire station will display a wreath illuminated with red Christmas lights between Dec. 1 and Jan. 2. Any time a fire in the community is started by holiday decorations, one of the red bulbs will be replaced with a white one.

The goal for Plainfield is to keep the wreaths as red as possible by staying safe throughout the holiday season.

To help the community achieve this goal, the fire district also released a list of fire safety tips for holiday decorations, along with other suggestions for keeping your house and family safe from fires during the cold winter months.

During the holidays, the fire district said, residents should be cautious with lit candles, which can easily be forgotten or knocked over by pets and young children if left unattended.

Do not overload extension cords when setting up your holiday light displays.

Do not leave holiday lights on when leaving the house or sleeping, and make sure to keep natural Christmas trees watered.

Natural Christmas trees can burn quickly when dry and are one of the leading causes of house fires during the holidays, according to the release.

The fire district also warned to keep metal or tempered glass screens in front of fireplaces to prevent sparks from flying out and catching on carpeting, drapes or holiday decorations.

Families with fireplaces also should have their chimneys and vents inspected regularly for flammable creosote buildup, according to the release.

Along with fireplaces, it is recommended to have furnaces checked annually for proper operation and to make sure batteries are regularly replaced in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Finally, space heaters should always be used with caution and never left operating in an empty room. The fire district warns not to use space heaters with extension cords and to keep them away from loose fabrics and tight spaces.