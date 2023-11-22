Black Friday sale supports Will County forest district foundation

The special Black Friday online merchandise sale supports various Forest Preserve District of Will County programs including the Woods Walk challenge in the fall. (Provided by Will County Forest District Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

Will County — The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering shoppers looking to indulge their “punny” sense of humor and support local wildlife an opportunity to save some money this Black Friday.

The Forest Preserve District is offering 25 percent off its online store for Black Friday starting at noon Wednesday through Friday night, according to a release from the district announcing the sale.

The collection of merchandise features a range of colorful T-shirts, magnets, baby onesies and other accessories that feature the Forest Preserve’s “Take it Outside” slogan and a variety of animal designs with wildlife-inspired puns and wordplay, according to the district.

The newest item in the collection is an orange “feeling squirrely” shirt with a sketch of a squirrel that joined designs featuring beavers, hummingbirds, geese, owls, raccoons, opossums, pelicans and turtles. The shirts usually sell for $20 each but will be on sale with the code BLACKFRIDAY25, according to the release.

Proceeds from the store go to support The Nature Foundation of Will County, a non-profit organization “dedicated to supporting Forest Preserve District of Will County initiatives that protect nature, inspire discovery and bring people and nature together.”

Nature Foundation Executive Director Cindy Harn said the merchandise has been popular since it was launched, and that staff have spotted the shirts at multiple Forest Preserve sponsored events this year, according to the release.

“The T-shirts are fun and a little sassy,” she said. “We think it’s so great that people proudly show their love of nature while also supporting The Nature Foundation. It’s a win-win and we plan to use the proceeds from the merchandise sales, along with donor gifts, to support things like Forest Preserve volunteer workdays, special exhibitions, animal ambassadors, the Woods Walk hiking challenge, and more.”

The Forest Preserve District notes that the Black Friday sale will be the biggest discount available on its site throughout the year, but reported that it will have other offers available through the holiday shopping season for nature fans looking to treat themselves with a silly shirt or looking for holiday gift ideas.