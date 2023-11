Kayla Luce. Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department.)

A 17-year-old girl who went missing in Joliet was found about 130 miles away in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department notified the Joliet Police Department on Sunday evening that Kayla Luce had been found safe in that city.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said he did not have information as to how Luce ended up in Peoria. He said he believed she is now with her mother.

The Joliet Police Department announced Friday that Luce had gone missing.