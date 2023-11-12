Underwood Recognizes Vietnam veterans at Joliet VFW

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood made a Veterans Day visit Saturday to the VFW Cantigny Post 367 in Joliet to recognize Vietnam-era veterans with a pin ceremony.

Twenty-two veterans from the four branches of the service were recognized, each receiving a commemorative lapel pin and certificate. The pins are part of the USA Vietnam War Commemoration program, which was created under the Obama administration to recognize the service of Vietnam veterans. The blue and gold pins depict an eagle surrounded by stars, ringed by laurel wreath with the words “Vietnam Veteran” on the front and the inscription “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You” on the back.

Because of the politically polarizing nature of the Vietnam War, many Vietnam veterans were not recognized for the service after returning home. The program was created to provide those service members with an overdue thanks.

The veterans honored at Saturday’s ceremony were William Bijou, Henry Boe, Lawrence Brooks, Herbert Brown Jr, Bobby Calderon, Daniel Campus, Stefan Cipot, James Clausen, John Dean, Howard Hartsfield, Charlie Jones Jr, Gerald Kielian, Charles King, Ron Knighton Sr, Charles Lanier, Virginia Meisinger, Robert Mellies, William Molony, Elton Murphy, Lewis Roland, Charles Shepard and Ira (Lou) Smith.

“I am so humbled and honored to join each of you today to offer long overdue recognition,” Underwood, D-Joliet, said, addressing the gathered veterans and their families. “Your love for our country, manifested in selfless service, deserves our endless gratitude.”

Among the veterans honored was Post Commander Lou Smith, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1971.

14th District U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Joliet, shakes hands with VFW Post 367 Commander Lou Smith on Saturday, Nov. 11, after recognizing him at the VFW pinning ceremony at the Joliet post. (Jessie Molloy)

“We are honored to host this event and we thank Congresswoman Underwood for recognizing our service,” he said, while noting of his own recognition that, “it gives me some closure that my country still recognizes that we served and what me and my fellow comrades went through at that time.”

Underwood said while the program has been active since 2012, recognition efforts still are being made to get veterans to come forward because many were hesitant in the past.

“I am so grateful that we had more than 20 veterans submit paperwork to be recognized today,” she said. “This can bring up painful memories for some people of their service or the reception they received when they returned, and some don’t want to talk about that time in their lives. That is a personal decision, but it’s important they know how grateful we are. We’re also grateful to the VFW for hosting us today. The atmosphere here is so celebratory and loving, but also reflective, which is really what Veterans Day is about.”

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy came out to watch the ceremony and expressed his enthusiasm for the program.

“I think it’s one of the most wonderful things to recognize our Vietnam veterans,” he said. “Their war ended in a divided time for our country, and they deserve to be recognized as the heroes they are. It’s a wonderful thing for these guys.”

Vietnam veteran William Bijou receives his certificate from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Joliet, at the Veterans Day pinning ceremony Saturday, Nov. 11, at VFW Post 367 in Joliet. (Jessie Molloy)

“This means so much to me,” William Bijou said. “I was part of that generation who came home, and no one thanked them. It didn’t bother me that much, but it did bother many others. I think what Congresswoman Underwood is doing is great.”

Bijou served in the Army from 1968 to 2003. He served in both Vietnam and Desert Storm, and still hosts weekly meetings with other veterans.

Underwood said that her office is planning its next commemoration for Vietnam veterans in spring and encouraged veterans in the 14th District to apply for recognition. If veterans are unable to come out to be commemorated for health or mobility reasons, she said personal home ceremonies can be arranged.