University of St. Francis in Joliet included in Guide to Green Colleges

The University of St. Francis in Joliet has been included in the Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2024 Edition. The guide is accessible for free at princetonreview.com/green-guide.

The Princeton Review chose the schools in the guide based on its survey of administrators at 680 colleges during the 2022-23 academic year and surveys of students attending the colleges. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to select the 522 schools chosen for the guide.

USF has completed several sustainability-focused projects over the past several years, including the creation of a pollinator garden, maintenance of on-campus beehives, study and restoration of the Charlotte Codo Prairie in Frankfort, composting and the creation of community garden.

The university’s sustainability efforts are tied to the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, who is remembered for his love of the environment and all living things, according to a news release from USF.