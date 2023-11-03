What will you create in the Joliet Public Library’s digital media studio?

Inside the Joliet Public Library's Digital Media Studio’s Green Screen/Audio Video Room you can take photos or create videos with any virtual background. (Provided by Joliet Public Library)

At 9 a.m. Monday-Friday, Josh Phillips opens up the Digital Media Studio, known as the DMS, a hidden gem located in the lower level of the recently remodeled downtown branch of the Joliet Public Library.

Phillips is the DMS manager. With his team, they make digital dreams come true for patrons with Joliet Library cards, free of charge.

The DMS has staff members skilled in photography, video editing, audio recording and editing, graphic design, 3D-printing, social media and all things creative. Together, they accept appointments and walk-ins to assist with different digital projects.

“Each one of us has a particular specialty, although we are all trained on different equipment and technology,” Phillips said. “We have a really great team working together to put their talents to work and share their knowledge.”

The space takes up most of the library’s lower level. Inside the maker lab, the DMS has several 3D printers, a large format printer, T-shirt printer and large format laminator. Just outside the lab are two audio booths, a collaboration technology room, large green screen room with production rooms and workstations with Adobe Creative Suite. For a full list of equipment and printing costs, visit jolietlibrary.org/digital-media-studio/.

The team has assisted with a variety of different projects like recording voice overs, music production, and even helping a patron with his quest to set three geographic World Records.

“We have helped authors get their books published on Amazon, started building YouTube and social media channels, and designed logos and websites,” Phillips said. “Whatever your vision is, we are there to help you every step of the way. You only pay for what you print if you are using the 3D, T-shirt or poster printers.”

The DMS can be a great service for entrepreneurs, artists and promoters, but you don’t have to be a technology buff or focused on digital creation to start a project in the DMS. Patrons can digitize home video tapes, restore photos, print posters, signage and banners, design and print T-shirts, and take family portraits or professional headshots in front of the green screen.

“I plan to take my holiday photos in the green screen room for the next several years,” Communications Manager Mallory Hewlett said. “I have had friends take their passport photos, headshots, even newborn baby photoshoots there. You can choose any background, and be in a safe and comfortable environment with talented photographers. It’s cost effective. It’s easy. … Dare I say it is also fun? Josh and his team are great to work with, and there are always a lot of laughs in the DMS.”

The DMS team is passionate about its work for a reason: the people that they help.

“One of our patrons had been uncovering her family history and digitizing old photos with us,” Phillips said. “She had found an audio cassette tape with her father’s voice on it. He passed away several years ago. We were able to digitize and clean up the audio on the tape, which was distorted and hard to hear. She was able to hear her dad’s voice again after so many years and it moved her to tears. We were just happy to help.”

One thing the team hears a lot about in the DMS is that people don’t know it’s there, being in the lower level of the expansive downtown branch. This is something that staff would like to change.

“The DMS has a steady stream of regulars who use the studio often and we love that,” said Executive Director of the Joliet Public Library Megan Millen. “But there are so many people in our city who don’t know what kinds of services we have, how accessible they are and that the help is absolutely free. Library services have been changing for years now. We aren’t just a place for books. We are more than that.”

In addition to appointments and walk-ins, the DMS staff also provide free programming events and classes throughout the year.

“We have this state-of-the-art studio right here in Joliet,” Phillips said. “We are always looking for ways to connect with our patrons. We started a Photography Club and a Musician Club, and we are always creating something new. Check us out!”

Upcoming DMS programming for November and December includes Adobe Photoshop for Beginners, Intro to Video Editing, Photography Club, HolidayT-shirt Printing, Holiday 3D Ornament Printing, Ugly Sweater Photoshoot and Musician’s Club. To register for programming, visit the online calendar at jolietlibrary.org/

The Digital Media Studio is located at the Ottawa Street Branch of the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St. To use the DMS, you must have a Joliet Public Library card. To sign up for one, visit one of our branches or sign up online at jolietlibrary.org/. The DMS can be reached at dms@jolietlibrary.org or 815-846-3127.