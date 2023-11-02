1 semitrailer driver critically injured in I-80 crash in Joliet

A medical helicopter on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. A semitrailer driver who was critically injured in a crash was flown by helicopter to a hospital. (Joliet Fire Department)

A semitrailer driver who was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet was flown by helicopter to hospital in Downers Grove.

The crash was reported at 2:46 p.m. on Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-80, near Center Street, according to Illinois State Police.

When Joliet firefighters arrived on scene, they found a semitrailer driver who was trapped in the cab of his vehicle, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

A bystander who witnessed the crash was with the semitrailer driver and helping to hold him in a “better position to ease his pain,” fire officials said.

Firefighters worked for 42 minutes to extricate the driver from the semitrailer cab, fire officials said.

A photo of a smashed semitrailer cab on Nov. 2, 2023, that was on Interstate 80 in Joliet. (Joliet Fire Department)

The semitrailer driver was in critical condition when he was flown by helicopter to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, fire officials said.

Two other semitrailers were involved in the crash but the drivers from those vehicles did not require emergency medical treatment, fire officials said.