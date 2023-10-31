Laraway Road closes at Joliet rail crossing on Friday

Laraway Road will close at the Union Pacific Railway crossing for most of the Nov. 3-5 weekend, the city of Joliet announced.

The road will close at the crossing at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, according to a news release.

“This closure is needed to make repairs to the railway crossing,” according to the release.

The crossing, located west of Illinois Route 53, lies along a heavily used truck route.

The city advises motorists to seek alternate routes while the crossing is closed.