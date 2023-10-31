Halloween brings Will County’s first snow of the season

Forecast for Oct. 31 evening calls for snow in Northern Illinois. (Provided by National Weather Center)

The first snowflakes of the fall/winter season were spotted in the Joliet area Tuesday morning.

Snow flurries began swirling around 8 a.m., with more snow showers expected to blow through this afternoon, providing a cold and wintry feel for Halloween trick-or-treaters in Will County.

The city of Lockport is offering residents a way to come in from the cold but have Halloween fun. The City Hall lobby will be open for a Halloween Photo Spot from until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Downtown businesses will be welcoming trick-or-treaters

For updated info visit https://www.cityoflockport.net/900/Halloween.

The Joliet Weather Center posted this video of a morning commute.

Radar captures snow patterns in northern Illinois on Oct,. 31. (Provided by the Joliet Weather Center)

The radar and forecast calls for more showers heading to Will County by early afternoon. Occasional snow showers could become heavy snow bursts, and some thunder is possible in these snow showers, the weather center said.

Wind gusts of up to 30-35 mph will make it feel even colder out there with the high expected to be in the mid-30s.

The Northern Illinois region could be hit with some wet snow later tonight.