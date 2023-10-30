Sections of I-80 in Joliet to be shut down at Briggs Street for two nights

I-80 will be shut down in one director for two nights as the Illinois Department of Transportation replaces the Briggs Street bridge. (Eric Ginnard)

The state will shut down sections of Interstate 80 at Briggs Street in Joliet from 1 to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closures in one direction each night will be done to accommodate replacement of the Briggs Street bridge, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

“The closures are necessary to safely install concrete support beams for a new Briggs Street bridge over the expressway,” according to the release.

The closures, which IDOT noted are dependent on the weather, will be preceded by lane reductions on both nights.

The plan is to reduce westbound I-80 approaching Briggs Street to one lane at 9 p.m. Monday.

Westbound lanes will be completely shut down at 1 a.m., with traffic being directed to exit I-80 at the ramp to Briggs Street and then use the Briggs Street ramp to I-80 to get back on the interstate. I-80 lanes westbound will reopen at 5 a.m.

On Tuesday, eastbound lanes approaching Briggs will be reduced to one lane at 9 p.m. All eastbound lanes will be closed at 1 a.m. Wednesday, with traffic again being directed to use the exit ramp to Briggs Street and the Briggs Street ramp to I-80 to continue. Lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.

“The $7.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing bridge with a new structure to accommodate the widening of I-80, is anticipated to be completed in late 2024,” according to the release from IDOT. “Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays, and to allow extra time for trips through this area.”