October 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Seniors invited to attend fraud seminar in Bolingbrook

Attorney General’s Office will co-host seminar

By Bob Okon
State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet will co-hose a Senior Fraud Seminar in Bolingbrook on Nov. 2. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will host a senior fraud seminar Nov. 2 in Bolingbrook.

A speaker from the Attorney General’s Office “will present information about the latest scams targeting seniors and how to spot them,” according to a news release from Manley’s office.

The seminar will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Community Center, 201 Canterbury Lane.

“As technology continues to become more and more advanced, so too do the schemes and scams that fraudsters use to target seniors,” Manley said in the release. “I highly recommend older adults attend my seminar and learn about tips and tricks to help keep them safe online.”

Manley regularly hosts Shred Day events where seniors can “securely get rid of their documents containing sensitive information, preventing potential identity theft,” according to the release.