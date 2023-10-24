Will County needs more judges for 2024 election

Election judges for the 2024 elections participate in training at the Will County Clerk's Office this month. (Provided by the Will County Clerk's Office.)

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is encouraging people to apply to serve as election judges in the 2024 elections.

Staley Ferry last week began the process of training about 1,500 election judges on election equipment bought during the summer, according to a news release from her office.

The county clerk hopes to recruit and train as many as 500 additional election judges from both political parties to serve in the elections, according to the release.

Staley Ferry “expects tremendous interest and a high voter turnout” in the March 19 general primary and the Nov. 5 presidential election, according to the release.

“Election judges play the most important role in ensuring fair and transparent elections by providing all qualified voters with access to the ballot,” Staley Ferry said in the release. “Every election judge who trains before the primary election and meets the qualifications to serve will be assigned to a polling place on Election Day.”

The clerk’s office is encouraging local college students and high school students in their junior and senior years to register for training. To participate, high school students must meet certain qualifications: be in good standing; maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 on a scale of 4.0, obtain written approval from a principal, teacher and parent; and complete the training sessions.

“My hope is to inspire civic involvement in our students and to build a roster for the next generation of qualified election judges,” Staley Ferry said in the release.

Pay for election judges earlier this year was increased to $200 for training and working on Election Day. Previous pay was $150.

Election judges who train to use the new equipment prior to the March 19 election and who serve in that election will receive an additional $50 for the added instruction.

Applicants must live in Will County, be registered to vote, and complete training.

Those Interested individuals can apply by visiting willcountyclerk.gov and clicking on Elections and then Election Judges. Or they may email the County Clerk’s Office at electionjudge@willcounty.gov.