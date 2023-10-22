ExxonMobil announces Community Philanthropic Award recipients

ExxonMobil announced the recipients of its individual and corporate community philanthropic awards Oct. 6 at Heritage Bluffs Golf Club in Channahon.

The individual award went to Ronald and Mary Ann Lehman, while the corporate award was given to Ozinga.

Ron and Mary Ann Lehman were presented with the ExxonMobil Individual Community Philanthropic Award on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Heritage Bluffs Golf Club in Channahon (Photo provided by Channahon Parks Foundation)

Ron Lehman worked as Channahon Park District commissioner beginning Aug. 13, 1971. As commissioner, Lehman was instrumental in achieving the district’s plans for an aquatic facility and a golf course in 1993 with the opening of the Tomahawk Aquatic Center and Heritage Bluffs Golf Club.

He also helped develop Heritage Crossing Field House with Channahon School District 17 in 2003 and helped bring Sengo Adventure Garden to Channahon in 2019.

Lehman is a founding member of the People for Channahon Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that solicits support for the Channahon Park District. Founded in 2009, the foundation has raised more than $2 million to build Arroyo Trails, a 78-acre nature park and trail.

At the state level, Lehman was awarded the Illinois Association of Park Districts Commissioner of the Year Award in 1993 and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association Distinguished Service to Leisure Award in 2007.

He also was named the village of Channahon’s Citizen of the Year in 1996.

Ozinga was presented with the ExxonMobil Corporate Community Philanthropic Award on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Heritage Bluffs Golf Club in Channahon. The award was accepted by Adam Cerepa, Vince Caputo and Nick Rutyna of Ozinga. (Photo provided by Channahon Parks Foundatio)

Ozinga is a fifth-generation construction materials business. The business is committed to tithing at least 10% of its pretax profits in local communities. Last year, it donated to 450 nonprofit organizations.

It also focuses on its commitment to energy efficiency and the Ozinga Kids Club, a free program with more than 7,500 members that sends birthday treats and surprise gifts to children throughout the year while educating them about the construction industry.

Ozinga has two specialty trucks, the Pink Truck and Merry Mixer.

The Pink Truck is dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer and attends numerous related events throughout the year. Every October, Ozinga donates the proceeds from the truck to the American Cancer Society.

The Merry Mixer is a holiday-themed truck decked in lights that participates in holiday events every year.

For more information on the winners and the Channahon Parks Foundation, visit peopleforchannahonparks.org or call 815-467-7275.