1 person flown to hospital after I-55 crash in Romeoville

One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Romeoville, police said.

About 5:50 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Weber Road, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

“One person was transported to a local area hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police did not provide further information about the victim.

At about 6:30 a.m., all lanes of I-55 near Weber Rd were closed for the airlift, police said. At 10 a.m., all lanes were reopened.