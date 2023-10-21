Illinois State Police combat vehicle thefts, carjackings

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. (Jerry Nowicki)

Illinois State Police are targeting vehicle theft, carjacking and related violence crimes using a $10 million Illinois vehicle hijacking and motor vehicle theft prevention and insurance verification council grant from the Illinois Secretary of State.

“To stop vehicle theft and hijacking crimes, the Illinois State Police utilizes increased patrol presence, air operations support, automated license plate readers, investigations and forensic services,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said.

From July through September, ISP missions resulted in the following: