Joliet woman in critical condition after Jeep dragged her on roadway

The driver of a scooter was struck by a Jeep Wrangler and dragged about a mile away in Joliet, police said.

The 33-year-old driver of the scooter has been hospitalized in critical condition following the crash on Thursday at Theodore Street and Brighton Lane, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to believe that the 33-year-old woman from Joliet was driving a Teyin Super R scooter when she fell into the roadway of Theodore Street, English said.

Officers believe the woman was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 47-year-old woman from Joliet who was traveling west on Theodore Street, English said.

The 33-year-old woman was then dragged by the Jeep about a mile away to the 1100 block of North River Road in Shorewood, English said.

“It is believed that the driver of the Jeep did not know she had struck an individual and discovered the victim under her vehicle upon stopping,” English said.

Anyone with information or surveillance video regarding this crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3010.