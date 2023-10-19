Joliet rabbi speaks out against hate after Plainfield killing

Joliet — Following the deadly hate crime against a Palestinian-American child in Plainfield Township this week, the Joliet Jewish community is reaching out to condemn the act of violence and encourage community unity.

Six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother, 32-year-old Hanaan Shahin, were at home in unincorporated Plainfield Township on Saturday when their landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, knocked on the door.

Shahin said she got into an argument with Czuba over the conflict between Hamas and Israel in the Middle East, according to Will County prosecutors.

The argument turned physical, and Shahin locked herself in a nearby bathroom, but she was not able to retrieve her son, prosecutors said.

She then called the police. Shahin was stabbed a dozen times and remains in critical condition in the hospital. Her son was stabbed 26 times and did not survive.

A photo of Wadea Al-Fayoume displayed at a vigil for him at Prairie Activity & Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Prosecutors said Czuba carried out the attack after growing enraged from listening to conservative talk radio and cable news coverage of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, despite knowing the family for two years. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and hate crimes, and federal charges are pending.

“We want the community to know that we do not condone this violence,” said Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez of the Joliet Jewish Congregation. “What happened to this little boy is so horrific, and we want the people of Will County to know that we are here for them.”

Steinberg-Martinez said she has tried to reach out to the family through Muslim organizations in the community to offer condolences in the days since the story became public, but has not received a response.

“We need to stand together, side by side in our home town. We’ve worked hard to build relationships here and we need to continue to be an example of tolerance.” — Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez, Joliet Jewish Congregation

“I understand. They are all dealing with a lot. I can’t imagine what she [Shahin] is going through,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “No parent should have to deal with the loss of a child, especially like this.”

While Steinberg-Martinez said fear and anger over the war in Israel are understandable, she hopes they do not negatively impact the way people coexist in communities like Joliet and Plainfield.

“We need to stand together, side by side in our home town,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “We’ve worked hard to build relationships here and we need to continue to be an example of tolerance. I don’t want all of this to undo the progress we have made as a community in the last 30 years.”

Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez of the Joliet Jewish Congregation.

Steinberg-Martinez also denounced Islamophobia and messages that equate the Palestinian people with Hamas.

“It’s very important that we create an accurate narrative for people to follow,” she said. “This should not be a Jews against Muslims issue. This is a terrorism issue. I feel it’s extremely unfair that the Palestinian people have been paired with the Hamas agenda. It should not be a narrative of polarity. It’s not us versus them. Just because someone is of a specific faith, does not mean they condone acts of violence and inhumanity. No person of any faith, who truly believes in God, should align with acts of terror. We have to change the narrative for generations to come so they aren’t born into hatred.”

At a vigil in Al-Fayoume’s memory held Tuesday night, many Muslim community leaders shared these sentiments about creating a fair narrative.

DuPage Township Trustee Reem Townsend, who is of Palestinian descent, called for public officials in the government and press to be “more unbiased and responsible” saying that “hate-filled rhetoric” leads to “hate-filled violence.”

“Please remember your Muslim Palestinians friends are people too,” Townsend said.

Zulfie Khan of Al-Aqsa Community Center in Plainfield also said he wanted the “energy, the love, the commitment and the understanding” among the visitors of the vigil not to end when they left the memorial.

“It should be the beginning,” Khan said.

“I feel so sad now for everybody, but I believe in my city,” said Steinberg-Martinez, who is active in interfaith organizations and regularly works with leaders from Christian and Muslim congregations, including Khan, to promote education and understanding between faiths. “I believe in Joliet. We’ve achieved a level of love and tolerance here, that I don’t feel many other places.”

On Thursday, Kahn responded to the rabbi’s comments and calls for interfaith cooperation and understanding and her sympathies to the Muslim community.

“First, we want to thank Rabbi Jenny for her condolences and willingness to support our community during this difficult time.” he said, noting he exchanged emails with Steinberg-Martinez on Wednesday.

“We must keep our communities safe while advocating for peace in the Middle East. The misinformation spread regarding the conflict in the Middle East resulted in Wadea losing his life and his mom badly injured. We must come together as a community, regardless of faith, to speak out against this hatred and educate ourselves on what we can do to help,” he said.

The Al Aqsa Community Center focuses on interfaith partnerships to build bridges and connect with fellow citizens, neighbors, and people of faith, Kahn said. “We continue to work towards strengthening our communities, Muslims or not alike. In fairness, we also expect people of consciousness and understanding to reach out and get to know us. It will only help.”

Despite needing to cancel one scheduled interfaith event on Oct. 8 because of the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, the Southwest Interfaith Network is working on plans to hold a joint event for Thanksgiving next month.

“It’s not always easy to pull everyone together, but it’s very important,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “I hope people can see that extreme agendas never end well. We are one human race, and our Earth depends on us realizing that.”

Steinberg-Martinez, who attended a memorial for the victims of the violence in Israel in Homewood on Wednesday, said she has been trying to reach out to members of the community for dialogue, but it is taking time.

“People have their walls up, and who could blame them right now? We just have to do our best to help our community and not let fear and anger poison our hearts,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “We all have to work together to keep the conversation going. The best thing we can do for the Middle East here is to be an example of peaceful relationships. We are all human and we were not created for hatred and violence.”