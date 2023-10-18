Northern Illinois Food Bank in Joliet to hold mobile grocery this weekend

Northern Illinois Food Bank will be holding a free popup grocery distribution in Joliet from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road. (Provided by Northern Illinois Fpopd )

Northern Illinois Food Bank will be holding a free pop-up grocery distribution in Joliet from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet.

Groceries will be distributed to 700 families in a drive thru model. Distributions will be made on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last, the food bank said in a release.

Food is loaded into cars by local volunteers. No ID or registration required and the event will take place rain or shine, the food bank said.

Inflation, rising food costs and the ending of the emergency government benefits are driving nearly 500,000 people per month to seek assistance from the Northern Illinois Food Bank pantries and programs, the food bank said.

Each household will receive 50 to 60 pounds of food each at the distribution event on Saturday, the food bank said.

Mobile markets typically last two hours and provide individuals with common grocery items such as breads, cereals, meat, dairy and fresh produce. Items will vary depending on availability.

For more information, visit the Northern Illinois Food Bank website.