Vigil being held tonight for murdered Plainfield boy

Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6. (Photo provided by Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations)

A vigil will be held tonight for the 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his Plainfield Township home over the weekend.

The vigil will be held at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, at 24450 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield at 8 p.m. Parking is limited

Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed in a brutal stabbing attack on Saturday, which authorities are calling a hate crime. His mother was also stabbed multiple times and remains hospitalized. Law enforcement said the attack was motivated by the family being Muslim.

Joseph Czuba, 71, who rented out the home to the family, is accused in the attack and is in Will County jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, battery, and hate crimes.

The vigil is being organized by Plainfield Park District Board Commissioner Nuhie Faheem with assistance from DuPage Township Trustee Reem Townsend and several other volunteers.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura said on her Facebook page, “We as a community, no matter what background an individual comes from, needs to stand together to honor Wadea’s life.”