Will County proposes major road project along Cherry Hill

Will County will hold an open house Wednesday to listen to public comments about a study of possible improvements to Mills and Cherry Hill roads.

The improvements would be made for sections of the road in Joliet, New Lenox and unincorporated Joliet Township.

The open house is from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Nowell Park Recreation Center, 199 Mills Road in Joliet. It will be held by the Will County Division of Transportation.

County transportation officials are starting the first phase of a study to identify improvements of a corridor that includes Mills Road from Route 53 to Cherry Hill Road, and Cherry Hill Road from Mills Road to Route 30, according to a news release from the county.

“This corridor serves as a local gateway that connects many suburban, rural and industrial properties,” according to the release.

The Mills-Cherry Hill Study would develop a strategy to address safety and mobility in the corridor.

Some specific issues to be addressed, according to the release, are distressed pavement that has exceeded its useful life, safety concerns, gaps in the pedestrian and bicycle network, and pavement flooding and ponding in roadside ditches.

Attendees will be able to review exhibits and ask questions during the open house.

Public comments can made during the open house, by email to connect@millscherryhillstudy.com or online at www.MillsCherryHillStudy.com.

Comments received by Nov. 17 will be summarized and become part of the public record, according to the release.

The meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Will County DOT by email at ckupowski@willcountyillinois.com or by phone at 815-727-8476.