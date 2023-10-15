Will County residents urged to donate blood to replenish supplies

The American Red Cross is working to collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. (Rob Winner)

Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets, the Red Cross said.

Will County residents have some upcoming opportunities to donate:

1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., Joliet

1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Assembly Hall, 1550 Plainfield Road, Joliet

1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Peotone Fire Protection District, 7550 W. Joliet Road, Peotone

To encourage more blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors. All who come to donate now through Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross.

They also automatically will be entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three winners, one chosen at random each week. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lunch.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Donors still can give blood or platelets after receiving a flu vaccine as long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation, the Red Cross said. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors who are 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.