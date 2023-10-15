Traffic delays: Joliet Road lane closures at I-55 and I-355 begin Monday

Rain keeps drivers alert on eastbound I-355 the Wednesday before a recent Thanksgiving. This week, the Illinois Tollway is launching Twitter alerts to keep drivers informed of incidents and delays. (Photo by)

Will County — Drivers should plan to recalibrate their commutes in the coming weeks, as the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the ramps on Interstate 55 and Joliet Road will be undergoing lane closures starting Monday.

The lane closures are needed to complete ongoing patch and resurfacing work on Joliet Road from Bolingbrook to Romeoville.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the ramp from northbound Joliet Road to I-355 will be completely closed, as will part of the outbound ramp from I-55 to Joliet Road.

The Joliet Road to I-355 ramp is expected to be entirely closed for one week, during which time drivers are encouraged to follow a posted detour.

The outbound I-55 ramp only will be partially closed for an estimated two to three weeks, with at least one lane remaining open at all times during the work, which likely will extend travel times.

One week later, the ramp from northbound Joliet Road to inbound I-55 will be fully closed to undergo similar work. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, the ramp will be closed for one week to be completely patched and resurfaced.

Detours will be posted for drivers in the area.

Drivers are advised to plan for extended travel times through the area during these weeks and to exercise caution when driving around workers and equipment.

The work is part of an ongoing $2.3 million project that, along with patching and resurfacing roads, includes new shoulders and the replacement of deteriorated curbs.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2023 as a portion of the larger Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is expected to continue through 2029 and restore 3,000 miles of the state’s highways.