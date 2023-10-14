Joliet Chamber programs support student innovation

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Community Leadership School graduates were recently presented with the exciting opportunity to take their leadership abilities to the next level. CLS Continuing Ed consists of four enriching sessions designed to take grads to the next phase of their personal journey as confident and effective leaders. (Provided by the The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry has a busy October lined up for its membership and the community! Here is the fall round of events and programs:

CLS Continuing Ed.

With a legacy of over four decades in nurturing and molding talented individuals into exceptional community leaders, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Community Leadership School takes immense pride in announcing the launch of the CLS Continuing Ed program.

CLS graduates recently were presented with the exciting opportunity to take their leadership abilities to the next level. CLS Continuing Ed consists of four enriching sessions designed to take grads to the next phase of their personal journey as confident and effective leaders.

Through these sessions, participants will delve deeper into four pertinent topics that are guaranteed to enhance and refine their leadership skills.

Sessions are held every Thursday morning in October. The first session kicked off the program Oct. 5. The four topics that will be covered are Effective Communication, Difficult Conversations, Productive Partnerships, and Employee Engagement.

Innovation Program

The Chamber’s newest education program will bring exciting and innovative student ideas to life using “Shark Tank” style presentations. Students in Joliet-area junior highs will create innovative ideas for products, projects, or services that can enhance the overall quality of their school and/or the experience of students while at school.

This innovation competition features a project-based learning challenge that incorporates critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication. Students will demonstrate the skills through developing an innovative project with a team and utilizing persuasive techniques in preparing a pitch for the innovation.

Judges will review and evaluate presentations and ideas starting later this month, narrowing the pool of projects down to the three most innovative. Students involved in the three projects will work to refine their ideas before presenting them once again in front of a panel of “Sharks” on Nov. 13. The program winner will receive $3,000 thanks to program sponsors Lewis University and Legat Architects to complete the project idea at their school.

State of the County address

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host its annual “State of the County” address with Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

The luncheon will focus on the past year’s highlights, successes, challenges, and what to expect in the coming year.

National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

Oct. 18 also is National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day. The third Wednesday in October presents the chance for local chambers to share what they do to support businesses of all sizes.

Chambers of Commerce support job creation and economic development, they provide networking and mentorship opportunities, and play a critical role in amplifying the voice of their membership at the local, state and federal levels.

To partake in National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, you can join your local chamber of commerce, host an event, offer a special discount to chamber members, or if you are not in a business position, you can simply post on social media.

October Business After Hours

Each month the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosts a special gathering of membership at a chamber member’s business. At these functions, members have an opportunity to interact with chamber staff, its board of directors, ambassadors, and fellow chamber members.

The October Business After Hours will be hosted by Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm.

Washington, D.C. Trip

The Chamber’s legislative committee will venture to Washington, D.C., Oct. 24 and 25 to meet with Joliet-area representatives to advance the interests of businesses, organizations, and institutions within the Joliet Region on the federal level.