Major delays coming to I-80 in Joliet this weekend, IDOT warns

Lane closures along Interstate 80 in Joliet are expected to cause long traffic backups this weekend.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound I-80 also will be closed. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to access the expressway.

At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times. Westbound I-80 will not be affected.

Eastbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternate routes to avoid the area.

Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so IDOT is encouraging truck traffic to use other interstate routes.

These latest lane closures are expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Closures planned for work along Interstate 80 in Joliet Oct. 20-23. (Provided by IDOT)

In addition to the weekend construction, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street still is closed for reconstruction, with an expected reopening late next summer.

IDOT said motorists should follow the posted detour.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion.

Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Route 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety, IDOT said.

More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.

The projected $1.3 billion project is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2028, with miscellaneous work and bridge demolition extending into 2029, the state said.