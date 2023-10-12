Joliet man pronounced dead after single-vehicle crash

Joliet — The Joliet Police Department reported the death of a 35-year-old Joliet man who was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident Wednesday night.

Police officers responded to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Black Road and Barber Lane at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday where a Honda Accord had left the road and crashed.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Black Road and went off the road as it approached Barber Lane, striking a light pole and a fence. Joliet police and fire department personnel extricated the man from his vehicle and transported him to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver’s identity and exact cause of death have not yet been released by the Will County Coroner and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.