Will County Four Rivers hosts ‘Golden Opportunity’ to see nature art exhibit

The public is invited to take in and explore a free art exhibition at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon this fall.

The “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration,” which opens Sunday, Oct. 15, will explore the world of yellow plants and pigments through illustrations created by students and faculty of the Denver Botanic Gardens’ School of Botanical Art & Illustration.

The artists used colored pencil, watercolor, graphite, mixed media and ink to call attention to the variety of yellow plants in the natural surroundings and how they can be used to create dyes.

“The exhibition leads visitors to examine some wonderful works of art depicting the color yellow in various natural forms and seeks to teach about the source of that color,” Jerome Gabriel, the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s facility supervisor at Four Rivers, said in a news release announcing the exhibit. “Visitors can learn about the plant sources that supply many of the natural yellow pigments through six pigment displays highlighting a variety of plant materials and examples of their use in dyes.”

For those who would like to try their own hand at dye-making, the Four Rivers gift shop will have a limited supply of natural dye-making kits. A limited number of prints by a local photographer will be available for those who would like a yellow keepsake, the Forest Preserve District of Will County said.

The exhibit is brought to the Forest Preserve District through funding by the Nature Foundation of Will County, willcountynature.org.

Complementary Rivers of Color programs will continue through the end of the year. The programs are listed on the forest preserve district’s Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

If you go

What: “The Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” art exhibit

Where: Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane, Channahon

When: Oct. 15 to Dec. 30

Exhibition hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Exhibition hours will be extended to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and Dec. 16 and to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 for special “after hours” viewings for those who can’t visit during regular hours.