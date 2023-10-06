Joliet event raises funds for veterans to get service dogs

Joliet — The board of Joliet-based Brats, Bourbon, and Brews closed out September by helping out an organization that helps veterans get much-needed service dogs.

The nonprofit raised $25,000 at its annual night-out event for the VIP Service Dog Foundation, which will help five Illinois veterans receive certified service dogs.

Each year, the BBB event benefits a different charity that is chosen by the board based on need.

“Oftentimes we don’t see what veterans deal with, with issues like PTSD,” said Brats, Bourbon, and Brews founder Tom Grotovsky. “We felt it was an important cause. And just like our group, VIP Service Dogs is run entirely by volunteers. Nobody is taking a salary. They are just doing it out of the kindness of their hearts, so that was part of our decision to donate to them this year.”

Grotovsky, who owns The Great American Bagel in Joliet, started the BBB event in 2018 as a small get together at his shop.

“I bought about five bottles of bourbon and asked people to bring a food donation for Morningstar Mission,” Grotovsky said.

The event was so successful that Grotovsky turned it into an official non-profit and expanded the evening from a casual “Men’s Night Out” to an all-inclusive annual fundraiser.

This year’s event, which was held Aug. 23 at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet, drew in about 400 attendees who came to sample 37 bourbons, 12 beers and 14 bratwursts while enjoying two live bands.

“This event is for seasoned bourbon connoisseurs and novice drinkers alike,” Grotovsky said. “If you’ve never tried bourbon, this event is the best place for first-timers to sample high quality, delicious bourbon. For those that prefer beer, the brews offered are just as delicious and are from local, national and international sources.”

The organization pays for the alcohol and the venue from sponsor donations and the brats are supplied by attendees who compete for the title of “Wurst Cook” and the honor of winning the event’s golden bratwurst trophy. The remaining sponsor funds and money from ticket sales are then donated to the charity of the year.

“We try to make it fun for everybody,” Grotovsky said. “It’s a very happy event and it’s a good mix of ages and men and women in the crowd every year. It’s a good time and people come from all over for it.”

The check presented to Hinckley-based VIP Service Dogs will go towards training and placing service and emotional support dogs with veterans dealing with disabilities.

Previous recipients of the Brats, Bourbon, and Beer event’s donations have included locally known charities like Cornerstone Services, Easter Seals, and Morning Star Mission, though Grotovsky said the organization is working on creating a more organized “ask” system on their website to connect them with other charities in need.

“We live to give,” Grotovsky said. “We have a great community, and this is a good way to give back to it.”