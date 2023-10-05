Weekend closures coming to westbound I-80 in Joliet

Joliet — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that repairs on Interstate 80 bridges near Joliet will require ramp and lane closures during the next two weekends.

Lane closures begin Friday night at 10 p.m. on westbound I-80 between Raynor Avenue and Richards Street to allow for deck patching and repairs until 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, the ramp from Chicago Street to westbound I-80 will be closed during this time.

Eastbound lanes will not be impacted over the weekend and at least one westbound lane will remain open at all times. IDOT recommends drivers avoid the area, allow for extra travel time and follow posted detours.

Local routes are not able to accommodate wide trucks, so truck drivers should seek alternate interstate routes.

These closures are in addition to the ongoing construction closure of westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street, which will remain closed through summer 2024.

A similar short-term closure will take place on the weekend of Friday, for eastbound lanes of I-80. According to an IDOT statement, details of that closing are forthcoming. For information, residents can visit I80will.org.

The work is part of an ongoing $1.3 billion I-80 improvement project that will rehabilitate or replace 16 miles of road and 30 bridges in Will County by 2029.