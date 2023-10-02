Take Back the Night vigil and march to be held Thursday

Will County Take Back the Night will hold its annual vigil and march against sexual assault Thursday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Hufford Junior High School at 1125 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

The event, which is being held for the 27th time in Will County, brings together survivors, advocates and community leaders in a call for an end to violence against women.

“Every year, women continue to be victims of unspeakable violence – ranging from sexual assault perpetrated by a stranger to domestic abuse in the home,” Committee Co-Chairman Amirrah Abou-Youssef said in a news release from Will County Take Back the Night. “Take Back the Night unites people from all backgrounds, beliefs and cultures to take a visible and vocal stand against sexual violence in all forms.”

People cross Jefferson Street at a past Will County Take Back The Night march in Joliet. (Shaw Media)

The keynote speaker Thursday will be Nikki Merriman, an author raised in Joliet. Merriman is an advocate and speaks out about sexual assault and teen dating violence, according to the release.

The event will begin with a resource fair featuring social service agencies that assist crime victims.

The program, which includes Merriman, starts at 6 p.m. At its conclusion, there will be a vigil and march to honor Will County women and children who have been killed in the past decade.

“Take Back the Night began in Europe in 1976 in response to a series of sexual assaults and murders against women,” according to the release. “The first event in the United States was held five years later, offering an opportunity for survivors of abuse to join with others of all races, cultures, backgrounds and experiences to join in calling for an end to violence.”

Will County Take Back the Night also raises funds to benefit local women’s programs. A pantry drive to benefit local shelters will be held at the event Thursday, and donations of nonperishable items will be welcomed.

For information or to donate to help assist victims of violence, email Abou-Youssef at willtbtn@gmail.com or visit willtbtn.com.