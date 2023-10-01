Valley View school in Bolingbrook takes action on suicide prevention

Brooks Middle School in Valley View School District 365U is taking steps to promote mental health awareness and education among its students.

The school recently implemented a comprehensive mental health program through its physical education classes, according to a news release from the district.

The program includes sixth-grade students participating in Signs of Suicide lessons and eighth-grade students attending a presentation from the National Alliance on Mental Illness about “Ending the Silence” and addressing the stigma surrounding mental health.

During these lessons, students are taught to recognize warning signs and encouraged to seek help for themselves or their friends if they notice any concerning behaviors.

“Our goal is to equip our students with the knowledge and resources they need to support each other and themselves when it comes to mental health,” Brooks Principal Keith Wood said in the release. “Early education can save lives, and we are committed to fostering a caring and supportive school community.”

The NAMI presentation features personal stories from individuals who have experienced mental health issues and provides valuable insights into the influence of stigma on those affected. It also offers strategies for seeking help and supporting friends or family members dealing with mental health concerns.

“By empowering students with knowledge and fostering empathy and understanding, Brooks Middle School hopes to create a more inclusive and compassionate community where mental health is prioritized and no one suffers in silence,” the district said.