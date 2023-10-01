Make your bid at the Joliet guitar sculpture auction

Guitar sculptures that have been on display in downtown Joliet throughout the summer will be auctioned off Wednesday.

Proceeds from the auction could be used to fund a similar display in 2026, an anniversary year for historic Route 66 and the Rialto Square Theatre that is expected to attract additional visitors downtown.

“We hope that we’ll be able to raise enough money to do this again in 2026,” said Priscilla Cordero, executive director for the Joliet City Center Partnership.

CCP has been one of the main sponsors for “Ready to Rock,” the exhibit that featured artwork on 12 fiberglass guitar sculptures placed downtown and in the immediate surrounding area.

The auction will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St.

Local artists were commissioned to paint guitar art that displayed around downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“It’s open to the general public,” Cordero said. “Anyone is welcome to attend.”

The event will include a silent auction of artwork from artists who participated in “Ready to Rock” to raise additional funds for a 2026 exhibit.

More information about the event is available at readytorockjoliet.com.

“The purpose of this project was to bring people downtown, and we were successful in doing that,” Cordero said, pointing to scans of QR codes provided at the guitar locations and photos taken with the guitars.

CCP hopes to launch another interactive downtown art exhibit in 2026, which is the 100th anniversary year for historic Route 66, which runs through downtown, and the Rialto Square Theatre.